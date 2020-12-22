Blackburn Rovers should turn to Spurs starlet Japhet Tanganga to solve their defensive injury woes this January.

Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a whole host of defensive injury blows in the first half of the season.

Both Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton have been ruled out recently, while Derrick Williams has been contesting with injury problems for the majority of the season.

To help deal with their continued injury woes, Blackburn should look to secure a January loan deal for Spurs’ £7m-rated starlet Japhet Tanganga.

Premier League pedigree

Tanganga thoroughly impressed in his breakthrough campaign last season. Naturally a centre-back, the youngster filled in at full-back on multiple occasions and became a favourite among Spurs fans.

This season, he has only played four games for the senior side. A loan move to Rovers would see him get more game time and senior experience as well as helping out their defensive injury struggles.

Nearing a return to fitness

Tanganga has had his own injury problems this season. A thigh injury has kept him out of action and he has recently been dealt another blow, with a shoulder injury set to keep him out until January.

The 22-year-old should be fit and ready to go for the second half of the season, however.

A loan move to Ewood Park could prove to be an important signing for Blackburn, potentially boosting their play-off hopes if he stays fit.

Would Spurs loan him out?

Spurs’ stance on a loan deal awaits to be seen.

He is highly-rated by Jose Mourinho but with Davinson Sanches, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan move could be good for Tanganga.

Over to you…

Blackburn Rovers fans, would you welcome a January loan bid for Tanganga? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome a January loan move for Tanganga?