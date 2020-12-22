Bolton Wanderers want to sign another striker this winter, as per a report by the the Bolton News.

Here are five forwards they could target in the January transfer window-

Jevani Brown, Colchester United



The Trotters could look into a move for their fellow League Two striker. Brown has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season and is out of contract with the U’s next summer.

Ben House, Eastleigh

He has been catching the eye of Football League clubs. House, who is 21 years old, has bagged six goals in nine games for Eastleigh since joining them on a free transfer over the summer.

Kieran Agard, MK Dons



The experienced forward has fallen down the pecking order at MK Dons and may be available next month. He would be ideal for Bolton as he is a proven goal scorer at League Two level.

Agard has previously played for the likes of Everton, Bristol City and Rotherham United and has scored 106 goals in 378 games in his career to date. Could the Trotters bring him back to the North West?

Paul Mullin, Cambridge United

Bolton passed up on the opportunity to sign him in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, and will be kicking themselves about that. They could go all-out to get him this winter but he may now be out of their reach.

Joe Ironside, Cambridge United

Ian Evatt’s side could go for Mullin’s strike partner instead. Ironside, who has previously played for Sheffield United and Macclesfield Town, has scored seven goals in 18 matches this season.



