According to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley’s January transfer window priority is securing a fresh deal for Leicester City midfielder Matty James.

Loaned in midfielder Matty James has become a key player for Barnsley since joining in the summer transfer window.

He arrived at Oakwell in a short-term loan deal and has made his make since completing his return.

January transfer window stance

Now, ahead of the transfer window, Barnsley’s position on a renewed deal for James has been revealed.

CEO Dane Murphy previously spoke of the club’s intent to renew James deal and now it has been reported that securing a fresh deal for the Leicester City man will be one of the first things on their to-do list.

A chance to make his mark

Valerien Ismael will be looking to shape his Barnsley squad in January. The Tykes are already rumoured to be closing in on their first signing.

Forest Green Rovers’ ex-Leeds United man Liam Kitching is firmly on their radar and securing his signing as well as an extended deal for James would be a great start to the window.

James’ season so far

Former Manchester United man James has played in 12 Championship games so far this season. He has been a mainstay in Barnsley’s starting 11 but is yet to complete a full 90 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Barnsley fans, is James a must-keep player or would you be open to bringing in someone different in January? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

