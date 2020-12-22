Joe Edwards was Ryan Lowe’s first signing as Plymouth Argyle boss.

The midfielder played a key part in the Pilgrims’ promotion from League Two last season and is looking to help them establish themselves in the third tier.

Edwards, who is 30 years old, has made the step up in division with ease this term and has been a mainstay in their midfield.

Final 12 months of his deal…

However, he is out of contract at the end of the current season and Plymouth need to address his situation. He deserves a new deal and they won’t want to potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

The experienced midfielder is a huge player for the Home Park club and has scored six goals in 60 appearances so far over the season-and-a-half he has been there.

Career to date…

Edwards started his career in the academy at Aston Villa before Bristol City signed him in 2001. He went on to play a handful of times for the Robins’ first-team as a youngster before loans at Bath City, Stockport County and Yeovil Town.

The latter made his move there permanent and he spent two years at Huish Park, helping them win promotion to the Championship in 2013.

Edwards had a single year playing in the second tier but has since dropped down the leagues for stints at Walsall and Colchester United.

He will be hoping to play at that level again and has a good chance with Plymouth if they continue their gradual rise. They need to tie him down on a longer contract first.

Will Plymouth seal a new deal for Edwards?