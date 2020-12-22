Swindon Town have a decision to make about the future of Matty Palmer this winter.

The midfielder’s loan deal at fellow League One side Wigan Athletic expires in January.

Palmer, who is 25 years old, is due to return to the County Ground to reunite with John Sheridan, who coincidently managed him for the Latics earlier this season before leaving for Swindon.

What’s next?

The Robins need to decide whether to bring him back and play him, let him stay at the DW Stadium or sell him in the upcoming January transfer window. His contract with the Wiltshire club is up in June next year.

Palmer has made eight appearances in all competitions for Wigan so far in this campaign.

Read: Ex-Swindon Town striker training with League Two side

He signed for Swindon in January and was part of their side promoted from League Two on points-per-game last term. However, they opted to loan him out last month.

Career to date…

Palmer has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Burton Albion, Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Bradford City, racking up over 200 appearances so far in his career.

Sheridan could see him as a handy player to bring back into the fold for the remainder of the season. He is proven in League One and would add more options and depth to his midfield department.

Swindon are battling against an immediate relegation to the fourth tier but picked up a useful point against promotion chasing Charlton Athletic in their last game, with Brett Pitman scoring a late equaliser.

Will Swindon bring back Palmer?