Arsenal are considering loaning out Emile Smith Rowe next month – would he be a good fit for Derby County?

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on-loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

He scored twice in 19 games and proved a hit among Terriers fans, before returning to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal ahead of this season.

But he’s yet to feature in the Premier League.

Earlier in the month it was reported that Arsenal were considering a January loan move for Smith Rowe next month, and with Derby County in the market for attacking options, the youngster could come under the radar of Wayne Rooney.

His side have now gone six games unbeaten in the Championship, winning their last outing 2-0 v Swansea City before their postponed Rotherham United clash.

Still in the relegation zone though and still struggling for goals, Derby are set to look for striking options in next month’s transfer window.

The Rams have scored just ten goals in their opening 19 Championship games this season.

Their win against Swansea was their first at Pride Park this season and the first time they’d scored two goals in one match as well.

Pace and energy is what they need up top – Smith Rowe will give them just that. He’s plenty still to learn but will be gunning to impress in the second-half of this season.

Should Arsenal decide to put him up for loan, Derby should pounce.