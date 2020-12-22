According to the Lancashire Telegraph, a League Two side are eyeing up a January transfer window move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons.

In the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons has been in impressive form for the Under-23s.

Now, it has been claimed that a January switch could be around the corner for the 23-year-old.

Attracting Football League interest

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that a League Two side are keeping a close eye on Lyons ahead of a potential loan deal in January.

The identity of the League Two side remains unknown. With one club keen, it will be interesting to see if any more register their interest in Lyons.

Goalscoring form

From midfield, Lyons has become a serious goal threat for Blackburn’s Under-23s.

In eight Premier League 2 games, the Northern Irishman has found the back of the net six times. Not only that, but he has also laid on one assist.

Lyons’ career so far

The Rovers man earned a move to Ewood Park after breaking through Coleraine’s youth setup.

Lyons is yet to make his senior debut for Blackburn but picked up senior experience on loan with St Mirren in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign.

Over to you…

Blackburn Rovers fans, with Lyons impressing for the Under-23s, would you like to see him head out on loan in January? Or, would you like to keep him at the club? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

What would you do with Lyons?