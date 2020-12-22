Hull City missed out on the signing of Danny Grant to Huddersfield Town. Here are three wingers they could target instead-

Jack Byrne, Shamrock Rovers

The Tigers should delve back into the Irish market and consider a move for the ex-Manchester City and Oldham Athletic man.

Byrne has impressed in the Ireland Premier Division over the past couple of years for Shamrock, scoring 16 goals in 64 games. He also earned a player in the league’s Team of the Season for 2020.



Andre Green, Free agent

He remains a free agent after being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. The pacey wide man would be ideal for Grant McCann’s side and luring him to the KCOM Stadium would boost their promotion hopes.

The 22-year-old had loan spells away from Villa Park at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic in the past. He also represented England at Under-20 level and will weigh up the next move in his career.

Harry Chapman, Blackburn Rovers

He struggles for game time with Tony Mowbray’s side in the Championship and Hull should try and bring him to East Yorkshire on loan until the end of the campaign.

The winger has previously been on the books at Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the past and needs to be playing regular football. He would give the Tigers some more competition and depth in attacking areas and would be a shrewd winter signing.





