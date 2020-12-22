According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea have rejected a bid from FC Rostov for striker Ike Ugbo.

In the summer transfer window, young striker Ike Ugbo was linked with a move to the Championship,

The Chelsea man was on the radar of both QPR and Coventry City before making a loan move to Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Attracting fresh transfer interest

Now, after a strong first half of the season with the Belgian club, Ugbo is attracting further interest.

Russian side FC Rostov are rumoured to have lodged a £3m bid for Ugbo. Chelsea have turned down the bid but have a battle on their hands if they want to keep him on the books at Stamford Bridge.

In strong form

The 22-year-old is enjoying his most prolific season so far. In 15 Jupiler Pro League games, Ugbo has netted 10 goals for Paul Clement’s side.

After 17 games, Ugbo’s loan club sit in 13th place, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Reigniting Championship interest?

It will be interesting to see if Ugbo’s strong form sees Championship clubs reignite their pursuit of the striker.

The former QPR and Coventry City target has only half a season of Championship experience.

He holds the hope of breaking into Chelsea’s senior side, so it awaits to be seen if he follows the route of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori in heading to the Championship on loan before linking up with the senior side.

Over to you…

Would you like to see your club reignite their interest in Ugbo? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like your club to reignite their interest in Ugbo?