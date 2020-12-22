Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged by the FA after allegedly biting a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The incident occurred when the Cherries travelled to Hillsborough on November 3 for their Championship encounter.

An FA statement released on Tuesday said: “It is alleged that the midfielder committed an act of violent conduct by biting a Sheffield Wednesday FC player during the 83rd minute of an EFL Championship game on Tuesday 3 November 2020.”

Lerma, who has 18 international caps for Colombia, has denied the allegation and is expected to request a hearing with the FA over the charge.

The south coast club has voiced their support for the 26-year-old issuing a statement of their own in response.

“AFC Bournemouth acknowledge the FA’s charge relating to Jefferson Lerma breaching the FA Rule E3 during a Sky Bet Championship fixture at Sheffield Wednesday on 3rd November 2020,” it reads.

“Jefferson strenuously denies the allegation made against him and has cooperated fully with the FA’s initial investigations into the alleged incident. He will request a hearing over the charge.

“AFC Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process.”

Jason Tindall could be without the former Levante man for six matches as Kieran O’Hara was banned for half a dozen games after allegedly biting an opponent during a loan spell at Burton Albion from Manchester United in February.

Bournemouth take on Brentford next on December 30 after their Boxing Day clash with Millwall was postponed, and may be forced to do so without one of their most important players.

Lerma has featured 17 times in the Championship for Jason Tindall’s side this season, scoring twice.

He’s proved an influential player and one that Bournemouth will need to keep fit if their to keep the pace with runaway leaders Norwich City.

Next up for the Cherries is a trip to top-six rivals Brentford on Boxing Day.