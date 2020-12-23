Everton have joined the race to sign Reading left-back Omar Richards, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form throughout the current campaign, and this has helped the Royals push up the table and challenge for a place in the top six.

One major problem that Veljko Paunovic has, and Reading have is that Richards is out-of-contract in the summer meaning that they either have to sell him in the coming January month or let him go on a free in the summer.

If the defender doesn’t sign a new contract then it will be a major blow for the Royals and one that would see them lose a significant asset to the club either on the cheap or on a free.

Richards has a lot of potential and supporters want to see him stay at the club, here’s how they reacted to the news that Everton were interested…

Another massive failure by the club. Why don’t we tie down our academy products to long terms deals! Richards has been a solid first team player for years and now proving to be one of the best in the league! We’ll probably get 1/4 of what he’s actually worth. Shocking. #ReadingFC https://t.co/kvgAiVMeHS — Alex Sheppard (@Alex_Shep_Urzz) December 22, 2020

Richards will be gone in January then. Unacceptable from the club after the whole Loader situation last season. #readingfc — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) December 22, 2020

Yet again, #readingfc paying the price for not getting some of their best young talent tied down to new contracts. Would be stunned if they held onto Richards beyond January 😫 — Jacob Potter (@pott95) December 22, 2020

Richards will be off then if clubs like Everton want him. Probably for a tiny fee as well🙄 #readingfc — Royals 360 (@Royals_360) December 21, 2020

I said about Richards in the summer 🤷🏼‍♂️ don’t act surprised. This time next year it’ll be Rino, Olise, Laurent & Swift so brace yourselves #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) December 22, 2020

So many players jump ship for the money! Does them no favours! Sign new deal play every game and still get paid a good sum! — richard (@farrow13) December 22, 2020