Everton have joined the race to sign Reading left-back Omar Richards, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form throughout the current campaign, and this has helped the Royals push up the table and challenge for a place in the top six.

One major problem that Veljko Paunovic has, and Reading have is that Richards is out-of-contract in the summer meaning that they either have to sell him in the coming January month or let him go on a free in the summer.

If the defender doesn’t sign a new contract then it will be a major blow for the Royals and one that would see them lose a significant asset to the club either on the cheap or on a free.

Richards has a lot of potential and supporters want to see him stay at the club, here’s how they reacted to the news that Everton were interested…