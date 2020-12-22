Reading’s Omar Richards is being chased by Premier League side Everton, according to the Daily Mail.

The defender has been excellent for the Royals throughout the campaign, and at the age of just 22 is growing into a very good left-back that can attack, and defend.

For the Royals, the player is in a tricky situation as he’s out-of-contract in the summer, meaning that from January any other club can start to agree pre-contracts with the player.

If he doesn’t sign a new one with Reading, then the club may well look to try and get some money for the player now to ensure that he doesn’t leave for nothing come the end of the campaign.

Everton are a big Premier League club and would have the pulling power to bring him to the club, however Carlo Ancelotti may not give him the football required with Lucas Digne the first choice left-back for the Toffees.

Richards will want to ensure that he plays a lot of football at whatever club he’s at next, and if he can do that then it may well be time for a move away from Reading, especially seeing as it appears he isn’t signing a new contract at the club.

Now, the left-back will hope to be concentrated on his football in the coming weeks when he returns from injury, and try and do his best for the Royals in the Championship as they need all the points they can to keep up in the race for the top six.