According to a handful of reports, Huddersfield Town are said to be lining up an ambitious move for Brazilian Under-20 international Lincoln.

The signing would be a massive one from Huddersfield, and only reveal their intentions further of exploring different markets, having already captured Danny Grant from Ireland.

It was only a short while ago Lincoln was being touted as one of the biggest potential talents in Brazil, and while he hasn’t found the correct path at his current club, Flamengo, a move to Huddersfield could change the direction of the youngsters career.

Huddersfield are lacking strength in attack, and a move for Lincoln would only reveal their ambitions further, here are three reasons why the Terriers should sign the Brazilian.

Former wonder kid

It was not so long a go the Brazilian media were regarding Lincoln as the next big thing, with media reports at the time suggesting a handful of European giants were scouting him. Although Lincoln hasn’t pushed on since then, his talent is evident, and if he could rediscover his former talent he would be as good as just about anyone in the Championship.

It’s what Huddersfield need

Huddersfield have really caught the eye under the tutelage of Carlos Corberan so far this season, sitting an impressive 12th in the League Table. However the Terriers have missed a goal scorer, and Lincoln would certainly boost their attacking credentials.

Brilliant coach

Perhaps the strongest reason for Lincoln to move to Huddersfield is to link up with the Terriers coach, Carlos Corberan who has been magnificent since arriving in the summer. His brand of football is attractive, and would suit Lincoln as a player, allowing his adaption to English football to be a lot gentler.