Former QPR transfer target Wato Kuate remains a free agent.

The Rs were ‘leading the race’ to sign the ex-Manchester City youth player, who last season played for Finnish outfit RoPS.

TEAMtalk reported that QPR were ahead of all of Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest in the race.

Kuate’s move to QPR though wouldn’t materialise and to this day, he remains a free agent.

The same report claimed that Kuate – who holds a Portuguese citizenship – is keen on a return to England.

QPR wanted to bring him in on trial before the October transfer deadline but seemingly lost interest, but could they return for him in January?

Mark Warburton is under pressure at the club – he’s not won in seven outings now and his side sit in 19th-place of the Championship table after last weekend’s draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

Now though, Rs fans are piling the pressure on Warburton.

A summer of spending has been seemingly wasted on the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne who’ve so far struggled to find form.

In a bid to resurrect his season though, Warburton could yet return for Kuate in January, and guided QPR to another comfortable mid-table finish.

He achieved 13th-place last season but faces a relegation battle this time round.

Next up for the Rs is a Boxing Day clash against Swansea City.