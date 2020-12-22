Chelsea are one of the Premier League teams who are now interested in Reading midfielder Michael Olise, according to the Sun on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side have given a number of youth players an opportunity in the team over recent years and the current manager has only helped with that.

Players such as Reece James, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are being trusted to play a pivotal part for the Blues, and it appears as though they now want another young midfielder to join the club.

Olise has been outstanding for the Royals so far this season and he has the most assists in the Championship, which is a phenomenal feat considering his age.

The left-footed midfielder will hope that whatever his next move is, will be one that can help his career grow into one where he can show his true talent to its fullest potential.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of different clubs throughout the last few months and it seems as though the player is going to have the pick of the bunch heading into future transfer windows.

If he can continue to play the way he is, and carry on developing in future months then there’s no reason why he can’t become a regular for one of the top European sides.

Reading now have a busy few weeks with the Christmas schedule giving them three fixtures over a very short space of time, and Olise will be hoping to play his part in the games in order to try and keep Reading in the play-offs.