Liverpool and Leeds United are reportedly ready to pay Michael Olise’s £8million release clause at Reading next month, reports TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old looks set to leave Reading next month.

He broke through last season under first Jose Gomes and Mark Bowen, before this season under Veljko Paunovic emerging as one of the best talents in the EFL.

There’s been speculation surrounding him all season.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool and long been in the running, with Leeds United, Arsenal and a host of teams from right across Europe having been touted.

Now though, it seems like Olise will be heading to either Liverpool or Leeds United.

Valuations for the player have been sky-high but reports earlier in the season claimed that Olise has just an £8million release clause to his Reading contract.

In 20 Championship appearances this season, Olise has netted four goals.

He’s been influential in this Reading side that could challenge for a top-six spot this season, after their blistering start to life under new management.

Things have slightly dropped off in the run-up to New Year but Reading remain in 8th-place of the Championship table, despite losing three of their last four.

Olise’s departure looks nailed on next month – Reading have done well to nurture his progression but they could be in for a much lower payday than they probably should.

Up next for Reading is the visit of Luton Town on Boxing Day.