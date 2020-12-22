Watford manager Xisco Munoz could make Nimes Midfielder Matteo Ahlinvi his first signing next month.

The 21-year-old is out-of-contract next summer.

Currently with Ligue 1 outfit Nimes, Ahlinvi is attracting interest from right across Europe with Stuttgart and Young Boys also said to be monitoring his progression.

Reports from Foot Mercato claim that Ahlinvi is keen to finish his season with Nimes though, before making any decisions of his future beyond this season.

Watford scouts are said to have watched the Benin midfielder several times this season and a January pursuit could well be on the cards.

Munoz was appointed manager at the weekend, shortly after Vladimir Ivic’s untimely sacking.

The Serb was appointed in August this year – he lasted just four months in the job, overseeing 22 games and winning nine with Watford in 5th-place of the Championship table.

After an alleged falling out with club captain Troy Deeney, fans have been quick to judge both parties for what continues to be a managerial fiasco at Vicarage Road.

Munoz’ appoint is another uninspiring one.

He’s an unknown quantity having managed most recently in Georgia, but fans are confident that their side can still compete for a top-six spot this season.

They resume league duties against Norwich City on Boxing Day – a huge challenge for Munoz in his first outing as Hornets boss, but what a statement it’d be if he can guide them to a winning start.