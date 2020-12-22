According to Football Insider and their chief writer Wayne Veysey, Reading are somewhat resigned to the sale of teen sensation Michael Olise amid Premier League interest.

That interest, writes Veysey, comes from “elite clubs led by Liverpool and Leeds United.” It also means that Reading “are likely to sell” the 19-year-old attacking midfield player.

Manchester City to Chelsea to Reading – Olise now shining

Olise started out his journey in football as a member of Manchester City’s youth set-up before transfering to a similar set-up with Chelsea. He was on the move again in 2015, ending up at Reading as a 14-year-old.

Before making the leap to the first-team, Olise starred in the age groups at Reading. He scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Under-18s before stepping up in class and output for the Under-23s. In 18 games for them, Olise began to show his potential with six goals and four assists.

That led to first-team status at the Madjeski and he’s not looked back. He’s since gone on to make 48 appearances for the first XI, scoring four goals and provising nine assists.

It is this season where he has caught the eye of teams in the Premier League. In just 20 appearances in the Championship, the two-cap France Under-18 international has scored four goals and provided seven assists.

Digging deeper – the stats behind the output

Michael Olise is a player who catches the eye – there is little doubt about that. Playing in his favoured CAM role, he has scored two of his four goals this season. This pair of goals has (according to data from Smarterscout) come at the rate of 0.15 per shot vs an xG of 0.07 per shot – showing he’s outperforming expectations there.

Further use of Smarterscout data indicates that there is a 53% expectation of a Reading goal when he is involved in the passing and he’s involved in 66% of the moves leading to a Royals goal.

Looking at his output per 90 mins (typical game length) using Whoscored’s data set reveals the folloing output:

Shots: 1.8

Dribbles: 1.5

Passes/Completed: 45.6/37.2

Key Passes (chances): 2.2

Assists: 0.8

Olise completes a decent number of passes (37.2) per 90 mins and fashions a high number of chances (2.2) per 90 mins with key passes. These key passes present chances for teammates and represent around 6% of his total completed passes.

Final thoughts – interest clear

It is easy to see just why a number of elite clubs such as Leeds United and Liverpool would be interest in Michael Olise. In a stumbling Reading outfit, the youngster oozes class and drips potential.

Reading have every right to be risigned to losing him in the January window – especially if he adds to his goals/assists numbers over the Christmas period.

Will Reading be able to keep hold of Michael Olise in January?