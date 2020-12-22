According to French publication Foot Mercato, former-Middlesbrough youngster Bilal Brahimi is generating interest from Rangers, Lens, Stuttgart and an unnamed Serie A side.

Brahimi left Middlesbrough for his native France last summer, signing for Stade de Reims for free. The reason behind departing was due to the winger wanting to be nearer to his family.

However, his red hot form for both Reims’ second team last season, scoring five in 20, and in his subsequent loan deal to Le Mans in the third tier has meant there are a whole host of clubs across Europe touting the Frenchman.

According to the report, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are keen to sign the 20-year old, but they do face competition from RC Lens in Ligue 1, Stuttgart in the Bundesliga and a side from Serie A who are yet to be named.

Considering his move away from England was due to family reasons it is difficult to see Brahimi departing France again so soon after signing for Stade de Reims.

Having said that, if game time was guaranteed at either Rangers, RC Lens or Stuttgart, there is the possibility of playing either Champions League or Europa League football the following season, given that all three sides have made fast starts to their respective campaigns.

Brahimi made just one appearance for Middlesbrough during his time at the club and was touted for big things. He was a regular in the under-23s side even as a teenager and Boro fans will be hoping he secures a move to a top club in the near future.