Ex-Football League defender Liam Ridgewell has joined Dover Athletic’s coaching staff, as per a report by Kent Online.

He is looking to step into coaching and has been offered an opportunity by the National League side.

Ridgewell, who is 36 years old, has retired from playing with his last spell coming at Southend United.

He has racked over 400 appearances in his career and will be looking forward to the next chapter in the game.

Played in the top flight…

Ridgewell started his career at Aston Villa and went onto play 93 games for the Midlands club. He then switched to their rivals Birmingham City in 2007 for a fee of £2 million.

He helped the Blues gain promotion to the top flight in 2009 and win the League Cup in 2011 before moving to West Bromwich Albion in January 2012.

MLS spell…

He spent two-and-a-half years at the Hawthorns. Ridgewell was then snapped up by Portland Timbers as one of their designated players in June 2014 and played a key part in their MLS Cup win five years ago.

He returned to England twice since his switch over the pond for loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hull City then signed him on a permanent basis a couple of years ago before he had a final spell at Southend United.

Dover are struggling at the bottom of the fifth tier and will be hoping Ridgewell’s influence from the sidelines can help them avoid relegation this season.