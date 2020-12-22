Bradford City had very little choice other than to get rid of Stuart McCall after a 3-1 loss to Oldham Athletic the other weekend.

It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction; it wasn’t a one-off result. Rather, it was a series of results leading to his dismissal.

By the time he’d collected his belongings in a cardboard box, McCall’s Bantams side had lost five League Two games on the spin.

Bradford’s search for a new man

Since McCall’s sacking in the aftermath of the Bantams 3-1 loss at Boundary Park, a host of names have been linked with the vacant position at Valley Parade (above).

Sol Campbell was one of early names mentioned as in the running for the job after Stuart McCall’s sacking. It is safe to say that this link didn’t inspire much confidence in Bantams fans.

Then the name of current Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe popped up on the radar. Appointing Lowe would mean that he would be dropping down a division from League One to manage City.

Despite their lowly position in League Two, Bradford City will still be a big draw for any interested manager. There’s a January window just around the corner for the incoming new boss, one where he can shape the Bantams in his own image.

Last name still fronting the pack – extending lead

The latest name that was doing the rounds as leading the chasing pack was Paul Hurst, the former manager at Scunthorpe United. Hurst was sacked by The Iron near the end of January this year. The 46-year-old has been on the managerial free agent list since then.

He still remains at the front of the chasing pack and he has started to pull away from them. In everyday parlance, Hurst is now a bigger favourite to land the vacant position at Valley Parade.

Since retiring from the playing side of football, Hurst has held managerial posts with non-league sides Ilkeston Town and Boston United. He has also managed in the Football League: Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich and Scunthorpe being the sides he has guided.

Some Twitter noise from Bantams fans

With the Christmas break rapidly approaching, Bradford City fans could be excused getting a little antsy about any news of an incoming manager. However, plenty over on Twitter seem assured that it is Hurst who is set to be announced.

Paul Hurst is 1/15 on Sky Bet now. I believe betting odds should be taken with a pinch of salt but you don't get that low without there being any truth in it #bcafc — Callum Johnson (@callumbj) December 21, 2020

What's going on at #bcafc ? McCall was aware and stated a third party would be coming in to do our recruitment. He gets sacked and apparently Lee Turnbull, who has worked with Paul Hurst in the past, was the man lined up. Hurst now strong fav for the job… — TL (@TomLove_18) December 21, 2020

Paul Hurst Bradford Army. Get in there. Very good choice that. Happy 😃 #bcafc — steve (@stevep2021) December 21, 2020

So those who claim to be in the know say Hurst it is. For those watching on it didn't seem like there was any other option… Splash Tuesday or Wednesday morning? Unless anyone else expresses an interest in the #bcafc managerial position sharpish… — eh' up! (@KKAJ1234) December 21, 2020

He plays nice attacking football with wingers.. really excited for this “hurst era” — Matt 🐔🔴🟠 (@MattBcafc_) December 21, 2020

Hurst is in. And will take up his role after tomorrow nights trip to Grimsby. #bcafc — Ricc Stead (@Riccles05) December 21, 2020

@Ryan5parks please don’t get woodgate, all Bradford fans right now are begging.. please just get Paul hurst 🤞 — Matt 🐔🔴🟠 (@MattBcafc_) December 20, 2020

Look to the stands tonight when Bradford City take on Grimsby Town – the answer might just be on the terraces.

Would Paul Hurst be a good choice for Bradford City where they are now?