Blackpool could look to boost their attacking options in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Tangerines may seek to freshen up their ranks as they look to push for the Play-Offs.

Neil Crithley utilised his contacts at Liverpool to lure Ben Woodburn to Anfield in the last transfer window. He should now look to loan Joe Hardy from Anfield this winter.

Hardy, who is 22 years old, may look to leave the Reds to get some first-team experience under his belt. He’s no longer a teenager and needs to be playing regular senior football now.

Read: Ex-Blackpool striker training with former club

Fits the bill…

The forward is an attractive proposition for Blackpool. He already knows their manager, would give them more competition in attacking areas and has a point to prove to Liverpool that he has a long-term future with the Premier League champions.

Hardy started his career with spells as a youngster with the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Manchester City and Stoke City before moving to Brentford in 2017.

Brentford spell…

He spent three years in London and was a key player for the Bees’ B team during his time at Griffin Park. However, he didn’t quite make the step up to their senior side and subsequently moved to Liverpool last January.

Hardy made his senior debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season. He has been a regular for their Under-23’s since his move back up north but should consider a loan move next month.

In other Blackpool news, they risk losing a key defender next summer, as per The72.

Will Blackpool beat Rochdale on Boxing Day?