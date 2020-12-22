Charlton Athletic should look to bring in at least one other centre-back in the upcoming January transfer window.

It has been a problem position for the Addicks so far this season, with them having to play Darren Pratley or full-backs in central defence in games this term.

One player they should target to ensure they have enough options and depth for the second-half of the campaign is Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay.

Down the pecking order…

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, has fallen way out-of-favour at the Bet365 Stadium under Michael O’Neill and could be available to leave in some capacity next month.

The centre-half joined the Potters in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire. Therefore, the likelihood this winter is that he is surplus to requirement.

It may be tough for Charlton to lure him to League One, but could the prospect of guaranteed first-team football turn his head?

Barnsley promotion…

Lindsay had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

This experience of knowing what it takes to get out of the division makes him an attractive proposition for Lee Bowyer’s side next month.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

