Barry Bannan has told The Sheffield Star that he’s fit to play against Blackburn rovers in the Championship on Boxing Day.

The 31-year-old was forced off in Wednesday’s last outing v Coventry City.

A Tom Lees goals was all it took for Tony Pulis to claim his first win in nine outings as Wednesday boss but one of the take away points was Bannam’s potential injury.

There was initial concern for Bannan – the 31-year-old has had problems with injury in the past but he’s this season managed to featured in all 20 of Wednesday’s games so far.

Again proving an influential player, Pulis will breathe a sigh of relief after Bannan said himself that he’s fit to play on Boxing Day.

Already out injured for Wednesday are Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Dawson.

Pulis’ injury list is stacking up as he and his contested side vie for Championship safety – their win over Coventry last time out though pulled them off the bottom of the table.

Wycombe Wanderers are now holding up the pack, with Wednesday still four points off safety having claimed 12 points from their 20 Championship outings.

Wednesday skipper Bannan will be key in overcoming Blackburn and eventually guiding Wednesday to Championship safety, after what’s been a torrid season both on and off the pitch.

The trip to Blackburn will be another tall order – free-scoring at home, Wednesday might have a hard time keeping Tony Mowbray’s side at bay.