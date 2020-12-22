Matthew Pennington ‘will be allowed’ to leave Everton this winter, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The defender is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and is available to search for a new club in the upcoming January transfer window.

Pennington, who is 26 years old, is out of contract with Carlo Ancelotti’s side at the end of the season and has likely played his last game for the club.

Hull City spell…

He spent last term on loan at Hull City but couldn’t prevent Grant McCann’s side from relegation to League One. He played 16 games for the Tigers in all competitions.

READ: Hull City fans slam manager after Portsmouth loss

Career to date…

Pennington joined the Toffees at the age of 11 and rose up through the youth ranks there. He made his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Barnsley in August 2015.

He has since played eight more times for the Premier League side, one of which he scored in against Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Pennington has spent a lot of time away from Everton on loan in the Football League. Early stints came at Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall in League One.

Leeds United stint…

Leeds United came calling in the 2017/18 season and he made 24 appearances for the Whites when they finished 13th in the Championship.

He has since spent the past two years on loan at Ipswich Town and Hull respectively, but both campaigns ended in relegations to the third tier.

Pennington will weigh up his option over the coming weeks.

Will Pennington leave Everton?