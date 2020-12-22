Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has insisted he is ‘not interest’ in selling any players next month, with Emi Buendia being linked with both Arsenal and Leeds United.

The Argentine would miss out on a Premier League return last summer.

Then, it was Leeds united who were most keen. But now it’s Arsenal who are seemingly in pole position to sign the 23-year-old, who Norwich value at £25million.

Talks are hotting up ahead of next month’s transfer window and speaking to pinkun.com, Farke gave this warning over Buendia’s future:

“We are in a very good position approaching the halfway stage and selling them is not a topic for us. They will be important players as we look to build on the good start we have made. (Selling in January) is not something I am thinking about.

“They are both young men who are still learning the game and it is my job to help them along the way. They had a difficult time of it but they are now back to their best and doing a great job for the team.”

Todd Cantwell is another player who missed out on a move in the summer, and another who could yet face a contested January.

Norwich though look good for an immediate return to the top-flight – they lead the pack after the opening 20 games of the season, sitting five points clear of 2nd-place Bournemouth.

They resume Championship duties with a trip to Watford on Boxing Day – now under new management in Xisco Munoz, Norwich will be looking for a sixth-straight win as they vie for Premier League football in 2021.

As for Buendia though, his future remains unclear. Arsenal look as though they’re ready to make on offer but they might have trouble negotiating with Norwich, as they seem keen to keep their best players.