Aston Villa are ‘likely’ to consider a move for AFC Bournemouth’s Josh King this winter, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Dean Smith’s side weighed up a move for him in the last transfer window and could reignite their pursuit of him in January.

Considering next move…

King, who is 28 years old, rather surprisingly stayed with Bournemouth despite their relegation to the Championship last term. However, he has made just six appearances for Jason Tindall’s men this season and they could face a battle to keep hold of him next month.

Aston Villa may see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. There could be other interest from the top flight in him too, Fulham were also linked a few months ago, as covered by The72.

Career to date…

The Norway international joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years.

He started his career in England at Manchester United and the Red Devils tried to bring him back to Old Trafford in January.

King made two appearances for their first-team as a youngster and had loan spells away at Preston North End, Borussia Monchengladbach, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn made his move to Ewood Park permanent in 2013 and he scored eight goals in 74 matches for the Lancashire side before Bournemouth signed him in 2015.

Aston Villa could delve into the transfer window over the coming weeks and King wouldn’t be a bad signing for the Midlands side if they rekindle their interest.



Will King leave Bournemouth?