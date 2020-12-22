Nottingham Forest have maintained their interest in West Bromwich Albion outcast Kamil Grosicki.

The Pole has made just one Premier League appearance all season.

Joining Slaven Bilic’s Baggies in the middle of last season from Hull City, the 32-year-old has made just 15 league appearances for the club since, scoring the one goal.

Ahead of this season, both Forest and Middlesbrough were linked with a loan move for the winger.

Nothing would materialise though – Grosicki would remain in the doldrums at West Brom and both Boro and Forest would seemingly lose interest.

Reports from NottinghamshireLive claim that Grosicki and Forest are still ‘in contact’ and that both parties remain keen on a January deal.

New Baggies manager Sam Allardyce got off to a losing start v Aston Villa last weekend.

His side look set for an immediate return to the Championship and they could well have plans for Grosicki just in case they do make the step down again.

But the player is keen to play some football in the second-half of this season and Forest look like the favourites to land him.

Chris Hughton’s side go into Christmas having avoided defeat in their last two outings, sitting just above the drop zone in 20th for their Boxing Day.

Another tough encounter near the foot of the Championship table and against a former boss in Aitor Karanka – a win would pull Forest level on points with QPR in 19th.