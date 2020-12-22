Celtic have entered the race to sign alleged Barnsley, Derby County, and Swansea City target Kasper Junker.

The Danish striker has scored 27 goals in 25 league games for Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt this season.

Ahead of this season it was Derby County who were linked with the move.

Since though, Junker has gone on to be more prolific than anyone could imagine and now there’s a host of clubs looking at him – TEAMtalk cite both Crystal Palace and West Brom with an interest as well.

Now though it’s Celtic who are in the running – Neil Lennon has seemingly survived an onslaught of fan pressure to remain in the hotseat going into 2021.

He’ll no doubt be wanting to ease some of the pressure and he could well do that by bringing Junker to Celtic Park next month.

As for the likes of Barnsley, Derby and Swansea City, they might have to turn their interest elsewhere with more and more clubs queuing up for Junker.

As well as the three Championship teams mentioned above, both Bristol City and Middlesbrough have also been cited with an interest ahead of next month.

The race is hotting up then and Junker has plenty of options for his future.

At 26-years-old he’ll be cautious of making the right choice as to enjoy his ‘prime’ years, which look likely to be spent on the British Isles.

Be that in the Scottish Premiership, Premier League or the Championship remains to be seen.