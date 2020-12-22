Reading are in the race to sign Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan, reports The Daily Mail.

Morgan, 24, is a product of the St Mirren youth academy.

Having spent time at both Celtic and Sunderland, Morgan opted for Miami last year and since become their most valuable player.

Also in the running to sign Morgan next month are the lowly Sheffield United in the Premeir League, as well as Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice and Rennes.

The report claims that Reading are ‘monitoring’ Morgan, who is valued at £2million.

A winger, he netted five times in 21 MLS appearances last season.

Reading though are enjoying a fine season in the Championship – under new manager Veljko Paunovic, the Royals are looking good for a top-six push.

It comes after a season spent near the foot of the table last time round.

Jose Gomes and then Mark Bowen were the men in charge – the latter had managed to save the side from relegation into League One, setting up Paunovic for a strong showing this season.

Now though having lost three of their last four going into Christmas, Reading have dropped out of the top-six and into 8th-place of the Championship table.

They remain level on points with 6th-place Middlesbrough but the Royals are now a whole ten points behind league leaders Norwich City.

Reading host Luton Town on Boxing Day.