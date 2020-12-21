Vladimir Ivic has spoken out publicly for the first time since his sacking as Watford head coach last weekend.

The Serb was dismissed after just four months in charge, despite the team sitting in fifth place in the Championship table.

The final straw was a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with the announcement coming just hours later.

There were reports of unrest within the dressing room following Ivic’s departure, fuelled by an apparent row with captain Troy Deeney.

Ivic said after the Huddersfield game that Deeney had been left out of the team for “discipline issues”, but the club have since absolved the long-serving skipper of any wrongdoing.

In a statement released through his agent and reported by the Watford Observer, Ivic did not address these claims, but sent a final message to supporters.

He said: “I would like to thank all the fans for the support during the time I had the pleasure to be manager of Watford Football Club.

“It´s a pity we were not able to have you more close to the team because of this Covid-19 epidemic, I´m sure you give much more power to all with your strength in the stadium.

“I´m leaving the club grateful for the work me and my staff did together with the players. [It] was a great honour to be named ‘Manager of the Month’ recently, a small trophy that I share with the players, staff and the fans.

“Finally, I wish all the best for Watford FC, that [it] can be possible to celebrate the objective of the promotion at the end of this season, if that happens I will be even more proud of my contribution to the club during the current season for 20 matches.

“Merry Christmas to you all and best wishes to the Hornets!”

In total, Ivic won nine and lost just four of his 20 league matches in charge at Vicarage Road.

Watford moved swiftly to appoint a replacement, hiring Dinamo Tbilisi boss Xisco Munoz to take charge.

The former Valencia winger becomes Watford’s 13th permanent manager in less than a decade.

The change of boss despite their lofty league position leaves little doubt that their aim in the second half of the season is to secure automatic promotion and an instant return to the Premier League.

The Hornets only have one more match before the new year, at home to Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Their scheduled fixture away at Millwall three days later has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Lions’ first-team squad.