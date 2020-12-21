Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Swansea City are all believed to have joined Derby County in the race for Danish striker Kasper Junker.

The 26-year-old is in great demand having scored 27 goals in 25 matches to help Bodo/Glimt win the Norwegian top division in 2020.

Derby had previously shown interest in the prolific forward, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

According to Teamtalk, there are now a host of other British clubs keeping a keen eye on Junker.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea are one of them, as they continue the chase for a striker which has seen them reportedly have an offer rebuffed for League Two hotshot Max Watters.

Teamtalk also report that Dean Holden’s Bristol City are interested, having only scored 20 goals in 20 matches so far in the Championship this season.

And along with Derby, Neil Warnock’s promotion-chasing Middlesbrough complete a quartet of reported suitors.

There is also believed to be stiff competition from the Premier League, however, with both Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion also believed to be interested.

A remarkable year has put Junker on the radar of a number of clubs across England, having previously been quite the unknown.

He only scored 10 goals in seven seasons in the Danish Superliga with Randers, AGF and Horsens.

But he began to find the net in Norway during a loan spell with Stabaek, and his move last December to Bodo/Glimt has proved inspired.

Now a far bigger transfer could be on the way, if any of the large number of interested parties choose to take the plunge.