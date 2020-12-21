Swansea City have reportedly had a £500,000 offer for League Two hotshot Max Watters rejected by Crawley Town.

Watters has scored 13 goals in 14 matches this season, having signed as a free agent just two months ago following his release by Doncaster Rovers.

That form has quickly made the 21-year-old one of the most in-demand young players in England, with a host of clubs linked with his signature.

Teamtalk report that Swansea have been the first to make a move, tabling an offer – believed to total half a million – which has been rebuffed.

The report says that Crawley are holding out for a much larger offer for their wanted striker, possibly in excess of £1 million.

This season, Watters has boasted a remarkable scoring rate of 1.19 goals in every 90 minutes played.

His achievements have been all the more remarkable considering he didn’t even have a club more than a month into the campaign.

Watters came through the hard way to reach the EFL, playing for non-league Ashford United before earning a professional deal with Doncaster Rovers in 2018.

However, he struggled to make a breakthrough in two years at the League One club, not making a single appearance in his first season and only managing five in the second.

The London-born player spent much of his time on loan, having spells at Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity, Mickleover Sports and Maidstone United.

He was released by Doncaster at the end of the 2019-20 season and didn’t have a club when the following term began, with a return to non-league appearing likely.

But Crawley took the plunge and have been handsomely rewarded, with a bucketload of goals and a potential financial windfall in the near future too.