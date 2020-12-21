According to the Mail Online, and covered here on The72, Huddersfield Town are said to be plotting an “audacious move” for Brazil Under-20 starlet Lincoln.

Brazilian giants Flamengo are said prepared “to listen to offers” for the youngster once compared to superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Lincoln, who is said to hold a value of £5m by website transfermarkt, was once linked to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona with Manchester United and Juventus also said to be keeping tabs.

Lincoln – career stalled and Terriers called

After starring for Brazil at the Under-27 World Cup in 2017, the young forward was promoted to Flamengo’s first-team squad. Even though he hasn’t broken through to the degree many were hoping for, elements of the Spanish press say that Real Madrid still hold first rights of refusal for a player they see as a ‘pearl’.

That Real Madrid interest is a barrier that Calros Corberan’s side will need to overcome. The Mail Online’s Simon Jones writes that Flamengo are “willing to listen to offers” and that Championship side Huddersfield “are exploring a potential move for January.”

Lincoln – delving a little deeper

Since protion to the first-team with Flamengo, Lincoln has gone on to make 37 appearances for the Brazilian Serie A giants. In those 37 appearances he has scored four goals and provided three assists.

On the international stage, Lincoln has made 18 appearances for Brazil U17s (nine goals) and 11 appearances for the U20s (four goals).

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, shows Lincoln’s output across the 2019/20 Serie A season when played as a striker.

The above scores are out of 99 and are derived from Smarterscout’s bespoke data set – definitions of them can be found here.

Insights: 2019/20 – show a skilled operator

The above graphic showed Lincoln to have a high attacking output (94) and decent ball retention (63). Skill-wise he dribbles highly effectively (90) and is adept at getting into the box (63). He links up well (53) and is a highly-effective shooter (73). He also has a very high effectiveness in disrupting opposition play (99).

Digging a little deeper, he brought with him an xG rating of 0.2 per shot and a 10% expectation of a goal coming from passes he made. When considering him receiving th eball, there was a 63% expectation of a goal – showing he’s better at converting once he’s received the ball. He was involved in 66% of Flamengo’s moves that ended in goals when he was on the pitch and in 73% of expected goals.

Should Huddersfield Town pull out all the stops to land Lincoln from Flamengo? If there’s a chance, yes they should! If Real Madrid wanted first-refusal in January, this would indicate that there is some serious potential there.

Would Lincoln be the sort of player to tear the Championship to pieces?