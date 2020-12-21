Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick has had his loan spell with KV Oostende ended without playing a single match for the Belgian club.

The 21-year-old was sent on loan before the season began, with the intention to remain there for the season with the option for Oostende to buy.

However, the full-back failed to make a single appearance in his five months with the Belgian Pro League outfit, making the bench four times without taking to the field.

Barnsley confirmed on their club website that the loan spell had been terminated with Sibbick back at Oakwell.

Sibbick has had a dramatic rise and fall in fortunes since signing for the Reds from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2019.

Joining under Daniel Stendel following Barnsley’s promotion from League One, he was a regular in the early stages of that Championship season.

However, when their poor form saw the boss sacked and replaced by Gerhard Struber, Sibbick quickly fell out of favour.

He was loaned to Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian in January, enabling a quick reunion following their appointment of Stendel.

However, he was only able to make two appearances for the Edinburgh club before the suspension of the season.

Back in South Yorkshire, he was ineligible to play in the final run of matches following lockdown as Barnsley pulled off a miraculous escape from relegation.

He was quickly moved back out ahead of the new campaign, joining Oostende at the beginning of August on a season-long loan, with the option for a permanent deal afterwards.

However, the move has not gone as intended, and he is now back with his parent club and available to play from January 2.

With a new head coach now at the Reds in Valerien Ismael, it remains to be seen whether he can force his way back into their first-team plans.