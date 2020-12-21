Nile Ranger is training with former club Southend United, according to a report by the Echo News.

The striker played for the Shrimpers from 2016 to 2018 and has returned there for now.

Ranger, who is 29 years old, is a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He has most recently been playing non-league football for Spalding United.

Career to date…

He started out with spells as a youngster at Crystal Palace and Southampton before Newcastle United signed him in 2008. Ranger impressed for the Magpies at youth levels and was handed his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

Ranger went onto play 63 times for Newcastle’s senior side and was part of their 2010 promotion side to the Premier League under Chris Hughton. He also had loan spells at Yorkshire duo Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday during his time in the North-East.

Decent record for Swindon Town…

He left St. James’ Park in March 2013 by mutual consent and was snapped up by Swindon Town five months later. Ranger was a hit with the Robins and scored 10 goals in 28 games to earn a move to the Championship with Blackpool after a season.

However, he played just 14 times for the Tangerines and later joined Southend.

Ranger scored nine goals in 49 games for the Roots Hall club and they are now casting an eye over him. Mark Moseley’s side have struggled so far this season but are starting to hit some form now as they look to avoid relegation out of the league.



Should Southend re-sign Ranger?