Ex-Football League striker Daryl Murphy has re-signed for Waterford, as announced by their official club website.

The veteran moved to his hometown club in August and has now linked back up with them for 2021.

Murphy, who is 37 years old, is a vastly experienced forward who has racked up just under 500 appearances in his career to date. He is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

The former Republic of Ireland international last played in England for Bolton Wanderers but was released at the end of last season after their relegation from League One.

‘I’m delighted’…

He is now back in Ireland and has said today: “I’m delighted to be back for 2021. Hugely exciting times for the club, with the appointments of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the club is making major strides forward this year. We went so close last year and it’s easy to be deflated but the way the club is working now this off-season is impressive.

“The new manager and his assistant are already looking at players both here in Ireland and across the water. I think the fans will really get behind us when they see how prepared we are for February.”

Sunderland days…

Murphy made his name at Sunderland and spent five years on the books at the Stadium of Light. He played 124 games for the Black Cats and scored 14 goals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League during his time in the North East.

Hit at Ipswich Town…

He then had a spell at Celtic before moving back to the Football League for Ipswich Town in 2011. He was a hit at Portman Road and fired 61 goals in 207 games in all competitions.

Newcastle United snapped him up four years ago but he left the Magpies after just a year to join Nottingham Forest. Murphy then spent two seasons at the City Ground and scored a combined 13 goals before having a final spell in England at Bolton.