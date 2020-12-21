Norwich City have handed a contract extension to young goalkeeper Jon McCracken, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old academy player has been a regular feature between the posts for their Under-23s side this season.

The Canaries have now tied McCracken down until the end of the 2021-22 season.

McCracken is now in his fifth season at the Carrow Road club, having first signed in the summer of 2016.

He has progressed through the ranks to reach David Wright’s Under-23s, playing in the Premier League 2 this season.

Norwich are currently in fifth place in Division 2, with one of the best defensive records in the league, conceding 14 goals in 11 matches.

McCracken, whose half-brother is former Formula One driver Paul Di Resta, has also enjoyed international honours, representing Scotland at Under-17 level.

The stopper believes he is currently at the right place to further his develop, with a view to reaching first-time level like others have in the past.

“It feels good to get it done and I’m looking forward to cracking on,” McCracken told the Norwich club website.

“I’ve been at the club now for four years and I’ve developed as a person and a player, so it’s been good progress. Hopefully, there’s more to come.

“Since the boss came in, there have been loads of players that have made it through, so it’s only a positive that the club is willing to give youth players chances.

“You’ve just got to make sure you’re ready to take it when it comes.”

Although the senior team might still seem a distance away, McCracken has had experience against professional sides, having featured in the EFL Trophy last season.

Daniel Farke’s first team are currently flying in the Championship, top of the table at Christmas with a five-point advantage over Bournemouth at the summit.

The Canaries have won 13 of their 20 matches, including each of the last five, and appear well set for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.