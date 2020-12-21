Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has sent a message to fans after undergoing surgery for an Achilles ligament injury.

The 25-year-old picked up an Achilles ligament injury in his side’s 2-1 loss to Barnsley earlier in the month.

Now having been ruled out for at least the remainder of this season, Iorfa has undergone surgery.

He posted this message on Twitter this evening:

Surgery done, all went well. Feeling a bit drowsy as you can tell by my lazy eyes 😅 Thanks again for all the messages💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/V0pgA2MyCi — Dominic Iorfa (@DominicIorfa) December 21, 2020

Joining from Wolves in the 2018/19 season, Iorfa has gone on to make 63 Championship appearances for the Owls.

His first full season – the last 2019/20 campaign – he’d go on to featured 41 times in the Championship for Garry Monk’s side, scoring twice.

This time round under Monk and now Tony Pulis, Iorfa would make ten Championship appearances – he doesn’t look likely to add to that number before next summer though.

READ: Watford appoint 40-year-old as head coach

Wednesday last weekend pulled themselves off the foot of the Championship table.

A 1-0 win at home to Coventry City – their first in nine under Pulis – subjected Wycombe Wanderers into the bottom spot with Wednesday still four points off safety.

Next up for the Owls is a Boxing Day trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Another tall order for Pulis but given Blackburn’s inconsistency, it’s anyone’s game to win.