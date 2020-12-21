The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) have written to Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri about the issue of unpaid player wages at the club.

It was revealed last week that Owls players did not receive their full salaries for November.

Wages were capped at £7,000, and the PFA stepped in to provide advice to the players.

Now they have been in contact with Wednesday’s owner to receive clarity on the situation, and on when the squad will receive their outstanding wages.

It is believed that the Thai owner has not paid the full salaries because of an ongoing cashflow problem.

The development could become very damaging if Chansiri does not pay the outstanding wages soon, as well as commit to the December wages which will be due imminently.

If the PFA were to notify the EFL that the wages would remain unpaid, a number of sanctions could be implemented including a transfer embargo.

If it were to reach that stage, it would be huge blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Wednesday only climbed off the bottom of the table at the weekend, after picking up a first win in nine matches under manager Tony Pulis.

They are four points adrift of safety following their 1-0 victory over Coventry City, and Pulis has made no secret of his desire to bring reinforcements to Hillsborough in the upcoming transfer window.

A transfer embargo, amidst the general mood of discontent, would leave them at serious risk of dropping into League One.