Grimsby Town are primed to hand a deal to former Norwich City forward Pierre Fonkeu, but are being forced to wait for clearance.

The 23-year-old is currently on trial at the League Two club, who are keen to tie the player down to a short-term contract.

However, there is currently a hold-up in the deal because Grimsby need clearance for the transfer from the Bulgarian football authorities, according to Grimsby Live.

Fonkeu is a free agent but last played in the eastern European country for PFC Beroe, where he only made two appearance.

Mariners manager Ian Holloway told Grimsby Live: “Hopefully we can have Pierre Fonkeu’s registration done by the ‘Bulgarian whoever-they-are.’

“What are they doing? God knows, wake up. Get back to work, do something for Christ’s sake.

“It’s only his clearance we need from you. How long should that take?”

Fonkeu has already had a varied playing career across a number of countries.

He began in Belgium, playing for the youth academy of Club Brugge before earning a deal with Norwich in the summer of 2017.

Fonkeu spent two years at Carrow Road, failing to make a first-team appearance but playing regularly for their Under-23s team.

He scored four goals in 19 games in the Premier League 2 across the two seasons, although his second year was hampered by injury.

Released by the Canaries in 2019, Fonkeu signed for French club Lens, but only made one appearance for their second team before leaving for his brief stint in Bulgaria in February.

His signing would help bolster Grimsby’s options in attack for the second half of the season as they look to climb up the League Two table.

They are currently in 19th place, six points clear of the relegation zone, and only the bottom two sides in the division have scored fewer goals than the 16 netted by Holloway’s men.