It was a huge surprise to everyone when Ismaila Sarr stayed in Hertfordshire at the end of the summer transfer window, with champions of England Liverpool chasing him for months.

However, the Senegalese international may not be sticking around for long, as he dropped a hint on his social media that an outward January exit could be on the tables for him.

The profile picture of Ismaila Sarr’s verified account on Instagram has been changed from Watford to what looks like him in a Senegal or Rennes training tracksuit, whilst the bio of his account has also been altered to remove any affiliation with Watford in it.

Sarr has taken Watford out of his bio and changed his pp to either Rennes or Senegal pic.twitter.com/pDdR3x7WAx — James (@jaaaaammessss) December 21, 2020

The Golden Boys are currently going through a tough period, arguably the toughest since they were last playing second-tier football and it looks like the 22-year-old might not stick around any longer to help Watford get through it.

The Watford players have been put under a lot of criticism for their performances towards the back end of last season and the first half of this season, but Ismaila Sarr can hold his chin up high with some excellent performances during a tough time at the club, which is something that cannot be said for many.

New head coach Xavi Munoz prefers to play an expansive style of football, but without a player of Ismaila Sarr’s qualities, his job is already going to be made considerably harder.