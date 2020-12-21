Leeds United are reported, in certain quarters (tweet – below), to have paid £1.5m for youngster Sam Greenwood when bringing him to the club from Arsenal.

Deal for #LUFC Leeds to sign Sam Greenwood from #Arsenal starting at £1.5m rising to £3m with add-ons for England U18 striker. They are leading race but others like him. #ManUtd and #ACMilan have watched him — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 24, 2020

As with any purchase of a young player, a premium is paid based on potential and promise. With add-ons possibly taking that fee to £3m, it is safe to say that the Whites see a lot of potential in Sam Greenwood.

Greenwood at Sunderland – potential being realised at Arsenal

Greenwood started out in football journey in his native north east with the Sunderland. He always had a degree of deadliness in front of goal with 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cats Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

This deadliness was repeated at international level wih him hitting 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 appearances. It was that form and potential which saw Arsenal step in and take him south to the Emirates.

That form continued at Arsenal Greenwood scoring 15 goals and creating 6 assists in 39 Arsenal Under-18 games. This season just gone, he scored 1 goal in seven Under-23 performances for the Gunners.

Greenwood at Leeds – going from strength to strength

Since arriving in LS11, the young striker has really taken up where he left off. He has scored six goals in just seven Premier League 2 appearances for the young Whites, including a hat-trick against former side Sunderland back in late September.

It is this level of form and potential that has led, according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Sky Bet Championship scouts to wax lyrical about him. McGrath says that this leaves Leeds United with a decision to make come January – whether to loan him out for experience.

Some Leeds United fans rave after latest U23 display

Leeds United fans saw their U23’s side turn over Fulham by a 7-1 scoreline. Whilst Sam Greenwood failed to get on the scoresheet, he impressed playing a deeper role than used to as a central midfielder,

Here are some of the comments from Leeds United fans about his performance this afternoon.

It’s great to watch. Have enjoyed seeing Greenwood in midfield and Casey and Cresswell have strong “Captain Yorkshire” vibes about them – which is a bonus IMO. — Dan Holdsworth (@HOLDSWORTH___) December 21, 2020

Watching the last 2 u23's games and Greenwood is completely ready for 1st team football #lufc — Kelzoh (@Kelzoh11) December 21, 2020

Watching. Exactly same as first team… Great to watch but don't half miss some chances and dodgy at back. That greenwood can't be far away from first team squad — Mark Woodcock (@MarkWoo53551096) December 21, 2020

Get greenwood and gelhardt on the first team bench I beg — Fog #signdepaul 💙💛 (@FogLUFC) December 21, 2020

It’s such an entertaining match. Gelhardt, Cresswell and Greenwood look so good. All 3 deserve a place in the first team — … (@LUFC2108) December 21, 2020

A Greenwood and Costa goal would top this performance off — Luca (@LufcLuca_) December 21, 2020

Hmm Poveda Hernández Greenwood look like a strong attacking force… — Ant Walker (@Antichthon) December 21, 2020

All that remains to be seen is what Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa’s decision will be. With those glowing reports from scouts already handed in, you can bet that theres’ a growing list of Championship sides who’d be happy to take him on a half-season deal. These Leeds United fans would agree that the young striker-cum-midfielder is ready for that chance.

Would Leeds United be better to loan Sam Greenwood to the Championship or develop at Elland Road?