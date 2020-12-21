Huddersfield Town are believed to be considering a move for Brazil Under-20s international Lincoln.

MailOnline report that the Terriers are weighting up a potential move for the 20-year-old striker, who plays for Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Lincoln attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus when he first broke onto the scene as a 16-year-old.

His career has stagnated somewhat since then, and he has only been a semi-regular player for Flamengo in the past few years.

Lincoln has demonstrated his talent at international level though, scoring nine goals for Brazil Under-17s and most recently four in 11 matches for the U20s.

An out-and-out striker, he earned comparisons with Robert Lewandowski when he first broke onto the scene as a teenager.

Now Flamengo are believed to be willing to listen to offers with European clubs interested in his services according to Huddersfield.

For the Championship outfit and many others, the South American market may became a more fruitful one in future as new rules from the beginning of 2021 end their ability to sign players freely from Europe.

Huddersfield already have wrapped up one signing for January, with the addition of Ireland Under-21s international Danny Grant.

They confirmed the capture of the Bohemians winger on Saturday, and he will join the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the option of a further year.

Any further strengthening of their attacking arsenal would be a welcome boost, not least because of the injury problems they are currently suffering.

Josh Koroma has been a breakthrough star this term but is expected to be out for the next three months with a hamstring injury.