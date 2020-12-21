When Watford announced that they had sacked manager Vladimir Ivic just months after appointing him in the summer following relegation to the Championship, many people were surprised and spoke out against the decision.

It may be easy to look at the decision and mark it off as typical Watford, but ex-Huddersfield and Lincoln manager, Danny Cowley, has looked further into the decision and has no complaints.

Currently a pundit, Cowley said on EFL on Quest that The Hornets made the right decision sacking Ivic as his side fell short to a 2-0 loss at The John Smith’s Stadium against Cowley’s former team.

Speaking to Colin Murray, who hosts EFL on Quest after every game week of the Football League, he said:

“If you look at it from an outcome perspective, it’s really harsh, because they’re only fifth in the league, but I’ve watched ta lot of Watford and I’m not quite sure what they are, or what their game model is.

“They’ve obviously got top players, real athleticism and real quality at the top end of the pitch, but they’ve been indifferent in terms of their performance for me.”

Given a lack of game model and abysmal away form, there were certainly major concerns from the Watford camp that only ever seemed to grow with every passing performance.

When reports of discipline issues were confirmed by Ivic in his post-match press conference towards club skipper Troy Deeney, who has been at the club for over a decade now, the end of the road for Vladimir Ivic was near.

The Serbian has already had his job taken by a new set of hands, as Xavi Munoz has been confirmed as the new man at the helm of Vicarage Road, who will look be the first manager to complete a full season next year with an expansive style of football he tries to implement to gain a swift promotion back to the Premier League.