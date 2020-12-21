Coventry City are enjoying life in the Championship.

After their League One promotion, Mark Robins has this season made Championship competitors out of his Coventry side.

Now 20 games into the season, the Sky Blues sit in 18th-place of the table – six points above the drop zone.

It’s been a commendable season to date but Robins will no doubt want to bolster next month, and to do that he might need to offload a few names first.

Here we look at three players who Coventry City could sell next month:

Amadou Bakayoko

The 24-year-old has endured a tough season.

Having featured 23 times in League One he proved a useful player, but he’s made just seven in the Championship this time round and without scoring.

Coming under scrutiny in his last performance v Sheffield Wednesday, he seems to be surplus-to-requirements, and could easily be shipped off in next month’s transfer window.

Wesley Jobello

With only two Championship appearances to his name this season, the Martinique midfielder could well be considered deadwood ahead of a potential clear out next month.

He made only ten last season and proved an ill-favoured name with Robins, and having spent most of this season on the sidelines he’s since made his return – but to no avail.

The 26-year-old could easily be sold on next month to make way for some fresher faces.

Gervane Kastaneer

Another forgotten name in this side is Kastaneer.

The Curacao man has also been limited to two Championship performances after a fairly poor showing last time round.

Robins has a decent selection in the forward department and would likely sanction the sale of one either Bakayoko or Kastaneer, and the latter make more sense.

Having made his first appearances since October v Wednesday, Robins might yet have plans for him. But a quickfire sale could be an option.