Hours after The Hornets’ disappointing 2-0 loss to Huddersfield at The John Smith’s Stadium, Serbian manager Vladimir Ivic was relieved of his duties.

Reports emerged after the defeat that Troy Deeney did not feature against Huddersfield at all due to disciplinary issues, despite scoring in his last three games, this was confirmed by Ivic in his post-match conference but he refused to go into detail about these details.

Sami Mokbel, Cheif Football Reporter for the Daily Mail, has since shed some light into what went wrong for Ivic and possibly the disciplinary measures he was referring too.

In an article for the Daily Mail, Mokbel exposes that he tried to enforce a blanket ban on the use of mobile phones at the training ground, a move that caused major consternation among the squad.

The players refused to agree to the conditions, which has been seen as a significant example of the player power at Watford, which could be a factor towards the number of sackings Gino Pozzo has seen under his ownership in Hertfordshire.

It was also revealed that Ivic wanted players to ask him for permission to play music in the dressing room before matches.

He has also been described as rude by members of the Watford set-up, even banishing individuals from the dressing room during half-time team talks, despite Troy Deeney taking the half-time team-talk against Brentford which looked to be effective; though Ivic had felt undermined by this.

It is a new era at Watford, but it will be interesting to see if Munoz can take the correct approach in managing these players.