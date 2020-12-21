According to Mike McGrath writing for the Telegraph, Leeds United’s young striker Sam Greenwood is attracting interest from Championship clubs.

McGrath says that Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United “will have a decision to make” over whether to loan out youngster Greenwood in January.

This, says the Telegraph reporter, is because scouts from Championship clubs who have been casting their eyes over the young striker have been impressed with what they have seen.

Sam Greenwood – made in Sunderland…

Starlet Greenwood started out his football journey in the north east with the Black Cats. He underlined his deadliness in front of goal with 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cat’s Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

He was also as deadly at international level, hitting 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 appearances. It was that form and potential which saw Arsenal step in and take him south to the Emirates.

…developed at Arsenal…

Youngster Greenwood turned down scholarship terms at the Black Cats and the Gunners took advantage of that. He left to join the London outfit and their highly-regarded youth set-up where he flourished.

The young striker’s form continued at Arsenal with Greenwood scoring 15 goals and creating 6 assists in 39 Arsenal Under-18 games. This season just gone, he scored 1 goal in seven Under-23 performances.

Leeds were said to have made Arsenal an offer they couldn’t really turn down, with some thinking that this could rise to a £3m payout if all included add-ons are satisfied.

…polished at Leeds United.

✍️ #LUFC are pleased to announce the arrival of Sam Greenwood from fellow Premier League side Arsenal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 28, 2020

Greenwood’s arrival at Elland Road didn’t raise as much anticipatory excitement as did the arrival of fellow young striker Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic.

Still, the former Sunderland youngster has kept up that focus and form that caught the eye earlier in his career and continues to do so now in LS11.

He has scored six goals in just seven Premier League 2 appearances for the young Whites, including a hat-trick against former side Sunderland back in late September.

With potential shining through such as this, it is easy to see just why Sky Bet Championship scouts are filing glowing reports to their clubs.

Would Leeds United be wise to loan Sam Greenwood out to Sky Bet Championship sides?