Lincoln City star Jorge Grant has been heavily linked with a move away from Sincil Bank ahead of the January transfer window.

Jorge Grant’s Lincoln City deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Talks have taken place between the club and the former Nottingham Forest man over a new deal but an agreement is yet to be reached.

A whole host of Championship sides have been said keen on Grant. The 18-goal/assist playmaker is rumoured to be on the radar of Norwich City, Brentford, Reading, Swansea City and former club Forest.

If they lose Grant in January, here’s three players they could look at to fill his shoes:

Dylan Bahamboula – Oldham Athletic

Bahamboula has been a big hit for the Latics so far this season. The attacking midfielder – who can also play on the wings – is second in the League Two assist charts this season.

In 18 games across all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored once and laid on seven assists.

His contract at Boundary Park is up at the end of the season but there is an option for a further year.

James McAtee – Manchester City

McAtee, 18, has been in impressive form for City’s Under-23s this season.

He has starred in the Premier League 2, scoring six goals and laying on seven assists in 12 games.

The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance so a January loan move could be good for the youngster and add even more young, attacking threat to the Imps.

Jamie Jacobs – SC Cambuur

A somewhat left-field option, but Lincoln enjoyed success in recruiting Lewis Montsma from the Dutch senior tier in the summer.

Former AZ Alkmaar starlet Jacobs is a goalscoring midfielder, netting seven goals and providing nine assists this season. He has also featured out wide, fitting the bill to be a potential Grant replacement.

However, at 23 and playing at a decent level, Jacobs may be out of Lincoln’s price range.

Over to you…

Lincoln City fans, who would you want to bring in? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Who should Lincoln City sign?