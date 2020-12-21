Watford have had an eventful weekend, sacking manager Vladimir Ivic just weeks after he won the Sky Bet Championship manager of the month award, as he was replaced with 40-year-old Xisco Munoz.

Club skipper, Troy Deeney, was on the bench for Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Huddersfield despite scoring in his last three appearances. Following the game, Ivic spoke about ‘disciplinary issues’ being the reason as to why Deeney did not feature at all, as well as ‘fatigue’.

After a day’s silence from all parties on the matter, Troy Deeney has spoken to talkSPORT about the situation, where he regularly appears on as a co-host.

Deeney spoke about a lot of different matters regarding Watford, but it was his comments about the board and their approach to managers when asked if he would take a player/manager role, which led Watford fans to take to social media to let the 32-year-old striker understand their disappointment in what he said.